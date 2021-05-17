Fjarde Ap-fonden Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

New Purchases: LUMN, ABNB, LUV, DAL,

Investment company Fjarde Ap-fonden Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Carnival Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fjarde Ap-fonden . As of 2021Q1, Fjarde Ap-fonden owns 561 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FJARDE AP-FONDEN 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fjarde+ap-fonden+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,104,436 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,109,217 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 125,927 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,840,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 2,724,568 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.