Fjarde Ap-fonden Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fjarde Ap-fonden Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fjarde Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Carnival Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Tiffany, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fjarde Ap-fonden . As of 2021Q1, Fjarde Ap-fonden owns 561 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FJARDE AP-FONDEN 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fjarde+ap-fonden+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FJARDE AP-FONDEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,104,436 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,109,217 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 125,927 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,840,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.41%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 2,724,568 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Fjarde Ap-fonden initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 88.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 190,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Fjarde Ap-fonden added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Fjarde Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of FJARDE AP-FONDEN . Also check out:

1. FJARDE AP-FONDEN 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FJARDE AP-FONDEN 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FJARDE AP-FONDEN 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FJARDE AP-FONDEN keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider