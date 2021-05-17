Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys eBay Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Sells Celanese Corp, Quanta Services Inc, EOG Resources Inc

New Purchases: EBAY, LAD,

EBAY, LAD, Added Positions: LBTYK, CNC, SU, NRG, WDC, AIZ, ARW, BERY, AMG, CNXC, LNC, AVGO, OI, GRA, DELL, AL, AMP, WHR, CCK, SNX, UNVR, ADS, QRTEA, COMM,

LBTYK, CNC, SU, NRG, WDC, AIZ, ARW, BERY, AMG, CNXC, LNC, AVGO, OI, GRA, DELL, AL, AMP, WHR, CCK, SNX, UNVR, ADS, QRTEA, COMM, Reduced Positions: URI, FLEX,

URI, FLEX, Sold Out: CE, PWR, EOG, IWD, NXPI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Celanese Corp, Quanta Services Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lyrical+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,672,619 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 5,043,276 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,904,241 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 2,110,986 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 3,107,200 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 5,458,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $369.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 537,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 70.76%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 10,860,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81.