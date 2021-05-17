Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Twilio Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Shopify Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

New Purchases: TWLO, SHOP, NICE,

TWLO, SHOP, NICE, Added Positions: BABA, CHTR, TAL, MA, NFLX, NTCO, PFPT, TNC,

BABA, CHTR, TAL, MA, NFLX, NTCO, PFPT, TNC, Reduced Positions: XRAY, SIX, GOOG, CDW, TPX,

Investment company Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Shopify Inc, Charter Communications Inc, TAL Education Group, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pragma+gestao+de+patrimonio+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 862,000 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 38,600 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,800 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96% CDW Corp (CDW) - 107,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 350,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91%

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.