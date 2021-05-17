Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd Buys Twilio Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Shopify Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: TWLO, SHOP, NICE,
- Added Positions: BABA, CHTR, TAL, MA, NFLX, NTCO, PFPT, TNC,
- Reduced Positions: XRAY, SIX, GOOG, CDW, TPX,
These are the top 5 holdings of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 862,000 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 38,600 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,800 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 107,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69%
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) - 350,000 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91%
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $228.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $710.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pragma Gestao De Patrimonio Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD.
1. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRAGMA GESTAO DE PATRIMONIO LTD keeps buying
