Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. Buys Leslies Inc, Sells Noodles

New Purchases: LESL,

LESL, Sold Out: NDLS,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Leslies Inc, sells Noodles during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catterton+management+company%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Leslies Inc (LESL) - 56,984,873 shares, 64.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Vroom Inc (VRM) - 19,741,015 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio. Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.45%. The holding were 56,984,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Noodles & Co. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.71.