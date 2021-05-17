Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. Buys Leslies Inc, Sells Noodles

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Leslies Inc, sells Noodles during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. keeps buying
For the details of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catterton+management+company%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.
- Leslies Inc (LESL) - 56,984,873 shares, 64.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vroom Inc (VRM) - 19,741,015 shares, 35.55% of the total portfolio.
- Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 64.45%. The holding were 56,984,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Noodles & Co (NDLS)
Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Noodles & Co. The sale prices were between $7.73 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $9.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment