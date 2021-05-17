Voce Capital Management LLC Buys Viemed Healthcare Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells America's Car-Mart Inc, Evolent Health Inc, Enova International Inc

For the details of Voce Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voce+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Voce Capital Management LLC
- Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) - 3,273,697 shares, 73.98% of the total portfolio.
- Calix Inc (CALX) - 623,907 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio.
- Cutera Inc (CUTR) - 545,396 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
- Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 280,400 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13%
- RadNet Inc (RDNT) - 200,791 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 179,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Voce Capital Management LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.Sold Out: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)
Voce Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $39.6, with an estimated average price of $36.34.
