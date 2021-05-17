Selkirk Management LLC Buys GDS Holdings, Cardlytics Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Equinix Inc

For the details of Selkirk Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selkirk+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Selkirk Management LLC
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 181,220 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,415 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 234,000 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio.
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 323,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio.
Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 54.51%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 205,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 156.40%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 64,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Selkirk Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Selkirk Management LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.
