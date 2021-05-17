SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Asensus Surgical Inc, Sells American Well Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avrobio Inc

For the details of SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sv+life+sciences+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC
- AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 2,911,677 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 1,915,274 shares, 21.43% of the total portfolio.
- Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,824,542 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio.
- Misonix Inc (MSON) - 1,694,017 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 449,951 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.09%. The holding were 2,911,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC)
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 510,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.
