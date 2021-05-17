SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC Buys AdaptHealth Corp, Asensus Surgical Inc, Sells American Well Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avrobio Inc

New Purchases: AHCO, ASXC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AdaptHealth Corp, Asensus Surgical Inc, sells American Well Corp, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Avrobio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 2,911,677 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 1,915,274 shares, 21.43% of the total portfolio. Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) - 1,824,542 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Misonix Inc (MSON) - 1,694,017 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 449,951 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.09%. The holding were 2,911,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.9 and $6.32, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $1.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 510,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.