Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys Sea, The Estee Lauder Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells NIO Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: EL, PYPL, UBS, MTCH, DQ, CRM, PINS, IBN, MU, TIP, XLV, EWA, EWG, EWQ, AON, ORCL, PM,
- Added Positions: SE, MS, ASML, AMZN, AMAT, NVDA, AVGO, GOOGL, NKE, INFY, QQQ, HON, CNI, JNJ, ICE,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, PDD, AMD, NOW, DG, KWEB, EWY, EWT, XLY, IVV, IYJ, STM, BILI, GDS, ABNB, ASHR, MSFT, AAPL, FB, DIS, JPM, CMCSA, CHTR, GOOG, ABT, MA, TSM, NVO, NVS, ACN, CASH,
- Sold Out: NIO, TSLA, EDU, PG, SHOP, TMO, TJX, BIDU, BTWNU, GPN, BCSF, TAL, MCHI, JD, XLB, BEKE, MELI, FIS, APH, TXN, ISRG, UNH, MDT, SYK, INDA, UPS,
For the details of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 967,721 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.25%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 372,337 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.55%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 741,953 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 134,535 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 752,483 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.60%
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 130,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 131,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,688,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 137,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 213,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 70,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 967,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 752,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 66,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 190,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 78.41%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 52,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.
