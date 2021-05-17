Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys Sea, The Estee Lauder Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells NIO Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys Sea, The Estee Lauder Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells NIO Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, The Estee Lauder Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG, sells NIO Inc, Tesla Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fullerton+fund+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 967,721 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.25%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 372,337 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.55%
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 741,953 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 134,535 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23%
  5. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 752,483 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.60%
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 130,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 131,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,688,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 137,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 213,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 70,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 967,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 752,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $647.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 66,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 190,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 78.41%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 52,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider