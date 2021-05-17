Logo
Toroso Investments, LLC Buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Toroso Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, MicroStrategy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, DocuSign Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 530 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 774,447 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 8,001,219 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.49%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,084,520 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,732,509 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 847,916 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 4,123,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $28.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 836,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 984,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 130,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mogo Inc (MOGO)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 503,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 8,001,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $521.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 94,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 214.23%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 206,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 209,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 127.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 925,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Toroso Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Toroso Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Toroso Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Toroso Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Toroso Investments, LLC keeps buying
