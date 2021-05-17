Toroso Investments, LLC Buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: BAR, CLSK, VIH, XLE, MOGO, SCHD, IYR, QS, MA, CLF, MUNI, GME, EQR, AMC, PLL, LSPD, AVB, DVN, DRE, FCEL, LUV, FTCH, PLTR, FSR, EOSE, PACE, RBLX, BG, CCL, CTXS, EGP, ELS, FFIV, FITB, F, IT, HIG, IP, PCH, PFG, RPM, RJF, CBAT, BEEM, GNRC, HZNP, CDW, REXR, ALLE, AAL, ALLY, SYF, NIU, SPT, CARR, CCIV, HYLN, GOEV, AMG, Y, ALL, AEP, ABCB, ACGL, ARCC, AZO, BBD, COF, CNC, CSGP, CMI, DHI, XRAY, ENTG, EXC, FAST, BEN, GD, GGG, HALO, HAS, HOLX, LII, MTG, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, VTRS, NBIX, NI, NOK, NDSN, ORLY, ORI, PNC, PBCT, BPOP, BB, ROK, POOL, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SIRI, SWK, TECH, THO, OLED, VFC, VLO, VAR, WAT, WHR, CMG, BR, BX, VMW, KNDI, WKHS, DG, TRNO, SSNC, LYB, COR, GM, KMI, HCA, APO, GRPN, FBHS, FIVN, ANET, NEP, ACB, FRPT, TRU, LITE, FTV, VST, LW, CLDR, SOLO, FUV, GRT1, DBX, BILI, ELAN, SWI, AMCR, SNDL, OTIS, RIDE, XL, DINT, GPL, GSV,

Investment company Toroso Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, MicroStrategy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Square Inc, sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, DocuSign Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 530 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 774,447 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 8,001,219 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.49% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,084,520 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,732,509 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 847,916 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 4,123,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $28.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 836,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 984,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 130,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 503,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 8,001,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $521.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 94,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 214.23%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 206,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 209,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 127.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 925,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.