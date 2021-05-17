Toroso Investments, LLC Buys GraniteShares Gold Shares, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, MicroStrategy Inc, Sells Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: BAR, CLSK, VIH, XLE, MOGO, SCHD, IYR, QS, MA, CLF, MUNI, GME, EQR, AMC, PLL, LSPD, AVB, DVN, DRE, FCEL, LUV, FTCH, PLTR, FSR, EOSE, PACE, RBLX, BG, CCL, CTXS, EGP, ELS, FFIV, FITB, F, IT, HIG, IP, PCH, PFG, RPM, RJF, CBAT, BEEM, GNRC, HZNP, CDW, REXR, ALLE, AAL, ALLY, SYF, NIU, SPT, CARR, CCIV, HYLN, GOEV, AMG, Y, ALL, AEP, ABCB, ACGL, ARCC, AZO, BBD, COF, CNC, CSGP, CMI, DHI, XRAY, ENTG, EXC, FAST, BEN, GD, GGG, HALO, HAS, HOLX, LII, MTG, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, VTRS, NBIX, NI, NOK, NDSN, ORLY, ORI, PNC, PBCT, BPOP, BB, ROK, POOL, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SIRI, SWK, TECH, THO, OLED, VFC, VLO, VAR, WAT, WHR, CMG, BR, BX, VMW, KNDI, WKHS, DG, TRNO, SSNC, LYB, COR, GM, KMI, HCA, APO, GRPN, FBHS, FIVN, ANET, NEP, ACB, FRPT, TRU, LITE, FTV, VST, LW, CLDR, SOLO, FUV, GRT1, DBX, BILI, ELAN, SWI, AMCR, SNDL, OTIS, RIDE, XL, DINT, GPL, GSV,
- Added Positions: GLDM, MSTR, PYPL, SQ, RIOT, VTI, NVDA, TLT, OSTK, MSFT, CAN, ORCL, OPRA, BABA, CME, HON, VWO, TSLA, V, AMZN, BHP, VEA, IBM, SI, ACN, OCFT, NDAQ, XLC, WETF, NIO, GOOGL, AAPL, AMD, BRK.B, SPY, TSM, PLD, PLUG, XPEV, AMT, GLD, EQIX, SQM, MARA, ALB, SEDG, LI, PCEF, BDX, PFE, PSA, CRM, GOOG, SPOT, ICE, JNJ, DIS, ADBE, BMY, CVS, COP, ENS, MCD, PG, WMT, WY, FB, ABBV, TWTR, SHOP, SE, HUYA, ABNB, T, ABT, ALXN, MO, ADSK, BA, CSCO, KO, ECL, FMC, FDX, GE, HD, INTC, ISRG, JPM, MRK, NFLX, NEM, NKE, PXD, QCOM, UNH, VZ, ANTM, EBAY, EDU, MELI, AWK, TREE, AVGO, ENPH, NOW, TWOU, ETSY, SNAP, PDD, LTHM, PINS, ZM, UBER, NKLA, BND, TOTL, MMM, ATVI, HES, AXP, AIG, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, BAC, BIIB, BSX, CF, CSX, CDNS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CI, C, CL, CMCSA, COO, COST, DHR, DXCM, D, DD, EOG, LLY, RE, XOM, NEE, FISV, GILD, GPN, GS, HPQ, INFO, IDXX, INTU, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MRVL, MDT, MU, MCO, MS, PTC, PAYX, PEP, BKNG, PGR, RMD, ROP, RDS.A, SMG, SHW, TRV, SBUX, STE, SSYS, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TGT, AXON, TER, TXN, TMO, TTC, UNP, UPS, MTN, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WBA, WFC, WLTW, XLNX, ZBH, TMUS, DAL, PODD, PM, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, YNDX, PRLB, SPLK, WDAY, YY, ZTS, MTLS, HUBS, KEYS, LC, QRVO, RUN, MDB, UPWK, LYFT, DOW, JMIA, CTVA, FVRR, WORK, BEPC, BLOK, FIXD, IVOL, ZROZ, CB, A, APD, ALGN, ADI, AON, ADP, TFC, BAX, BMRN, BLK, CINF, CTAS, CTSH, VALE, ABEV, CCI, DLTR, DUK, ETN, EIX, EW, EMR, EL, MNST, LHX, HUM, IEX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MKL, MMC, SPGI, MSI, NSC, NOC, OXY, PPG, PKG, LIN, REGN, ROST, SAP, SBAC, SO, NLOK, TOT, USB, WM, WMB, PNI, TEL, MSCI, KDP, EC, MOS, XYL, ZNGA, CNHI, CHGG, LBRDK, GDDY, KHC, TWLO, ATUS, MRNA, AVTR, ARKK, EMQQ, GEM, IAU, ROBO,
- Reduced Positions: DOCU, NTES, IJR, AKAM, SPSM, DE, FTSM, RIO, BIDU, JD, GSY, IWM, IWB, SCCO, NEAR, FCX, DWLD, KOMP, PTR, VNQ, MINT, IEF, GROW, GLTR, SNP, IQV, DUSA, BAB, BLNK, BP, PANW, SHY, XME, AGCO, ARKG, EB, VEDL, EQNR, E,
- Sold Out: TNA, SCHG, VB, MGI, EEM, EFA, CEO, VEU, SPYX, FSLR, VNQI, ILF, CVLT, FLIR, CERN, ENBL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 774,447 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.74%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 8,001,219 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.49%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,084,520 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,732,509 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.19%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 847,916 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 4,123,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $28.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 836,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 984,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 130,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mogo Inc (MOGO)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Mogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 503,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 8,001,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 119.71%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $521.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 94,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 214.23%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 206,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 209,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc by 127.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $77.9, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 925,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 162.84%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 50,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $89.37.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $11.43, with an estimated average price of $7.35.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.
