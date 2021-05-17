Logo
13D Management LLC Buys eHealth Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Aramark, Sells Perspecta Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company 13D Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eHealth Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Aramark, Box Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Seagate Technology PLC, Pearson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 13D Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, 13D Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 13D Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/13d+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 13D Management LLC
  1. Box Inc (BOX) - 656,390 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.11%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 187,517 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
  3. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 393,708 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
  4. Olin Corp (OLN) - 331,761 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.46%
  5. GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) - 454,563 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

13D Management LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 109,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

13D Management LLC added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 119.18%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 106,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aramark (ARMK)

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 72.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 323,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Box Inc (BOX)

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 656,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 658,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 184,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of 13D Management LLC. Also check out:

1. 13D Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 13D Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 13D Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 13D Management LLC keeps buying
