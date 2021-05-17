13D Management LLC Buys eHealth Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Aramark, Sells Perspecta Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

New Purchases: EHTH,

HHC, ARMK, BOX, IRWD, GDOT, LNG, HWM, PZZA, GCP, ELAN, SLM, EVH, WBT, ACIW, LKQ, MMSI, PSTH, EVA, ALV, ARNC, MD, VNE, Reduced Positions: STX, PSO, TRN, NWL, OLN, HAIN,

STX, PSO, TRN, NWL, OLN, HAIN, Sold Out: PRSP, MGLN, ERIC,

New York, NY, based Investment company 13D Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys eHealth Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Aramark, Box Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, Magellan Health Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Seagate Technology PLC, Pearson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 13D Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, 13D Management LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Box Inc (BOX) - 656,390 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.11% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 187,517 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 393,708 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% Olin Corp (OLN) - 331,761 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.46% GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) - 454,563 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%

13D Management LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 109,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 119.18%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $92.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 106,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 72.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 323,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 656,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 658,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 184,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

13D Management LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75.