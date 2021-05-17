Logo
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys NRG Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Helier, Y9, based Investment company BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 370 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluecrest+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,390,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 3,750,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 643,500 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,718,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,491,688 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,491,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 556,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 972,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 431.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 584,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 579.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 135,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 2675.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.393900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 146,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 302.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $11.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd keeps buying

