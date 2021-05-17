BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys NRG Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR

- New Purchases: NRG, CBPO, CVII.U, KRE, XLF, JWSM.U, BABA, SRNGU, BP, MAAC, FSNB.U, RDS.A, DGNR, ATMR.U, RMGCU, CPUH.U, ASZ.U, HYACU, HYACU, KAHC.U, KAIRU, ACAC, SBEAU, SPNV, MIT.U, HHLA.U, CCVI.U, NFH, TLGA.U, CLAA.U, LCY, MOTV, NMIH, TZPSU, LGACU, GLBLU, DHBCU, TSPQ.U, HERAU, SVFAU, ITHXU, HIIIU, AUS.U, NDACU, DGNU, FAII, AAC.U, PRPC.U, ACII.U, ACQRU, AESC, VAQC, DKNG, ACEV, APSG, TSIBU, DHCAU, SNII.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ISOS.U, RXRAU, DMYQ.U, RTPYU, DTP, PACE, OEPWU, NXU.U, FWAA, SCOBU, SLAC.U, SLAMU, DTOCU, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, LVRAU, AGCB, HLAHU, TBA, ENNVU, PICC.U, CHAA.U, NVSAU, FTAAU, VELOU, KVSC, MSDAU, FUSE, PAYA, CLIM.U, TWNI.U, KAIR, AONE, CAPA, ASPL, HZON, SPFR, SPGS.U, ANAC.U, FACT.U, FRSGU, KVSB, BKLN, EWW, CMLF, BOAS.U, LIII.U, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, IPVIU, SNPR, CLII, APGB.U, SJIV, LMACU, FTCV, TMAC.U, KURIU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FACA.U, GSEVU, FTEV.U, LHAA, ATAQU, GTPBU, SRE, ELAT, FGNA, COLIU, HUGS.U, OHPAU, KVSA, AMPI.U, SVFC, LCAHU, LCAHU, BL, ALUS, OSH, ACND, STPC.U, DCRNU, IACB.U, FSRXU, GIIXU, LOKM.U, LDHAU, ACTDU, TWTR, EVBG, SAII, AGC, DCRB, GMIIU, BTNB, PFDRU, EJFAU, GUNR, BIDU, CO, FOUR, ABNB, FVT.U, NRACU, TWNT.U, SVFB, PDOT.U, GTPAU, IGF, EXPE, NOG, GSL, SHAK, FSLY, DCUE, PTON, TINV, AOR, DGRW, DSI, FNDX, FTCS, JNK, MOAT, PKW, PRF, QUAL, USMV, VIG, VYM, XMLV, NMR, VBR,
- Added Positions: LQD, SPY, HEC, WTRU, VSPR, CHNGU, AEPPZ, SOLN, SCOAU, AACQ, GFLU, PCGU, CRSA, DDMXU, DDMXU, NEEPO, NEEPQ, MOTV.U, BSJL, CCX, CCX, CGW, SHOP, BDX, DGNS, HZAC, CFXA, UBER, ENPH, WOOD, CUT, TGB,
- Reduced Positions: EMB, HYG, GLD, XLE, DNB, AACQU, CMLFU, IPOF.U, MAACU, DMYI.U, WPF, TSIAU, AONE.U, EMLC, FTOC, ASPL.U, IPOD.U, FTOCU, RMGBU, GSAH, SFTW, EWZ, SPRQ.U, WPF.U, THBR, ATCX, ARYA, PHB, SWK, EEM, IFFT, BLOK, BOTZ, FTSI, ETSY, IWM, ROBO, BKNG, FAN, URA,
- Sold Out: HYLB, IPOE.U, SINA, SMMCU, LCYAU, USHY, CFIIU, VSPRU, CCIV.U, DMYD, BFT, VGAC.U, RSI, SKLZ, IPV, SPNV.U, JWS.U, CCX.U, ETWO, CFII, HZON.U, NPA, ACACU, DGNR.U, CCIV, SSPK, AGCUU, FCACU, STIC, ALTUU, RAACU, STIC.U, INAQ, DHR, BSX, IPV.U, SPFR.U, GNOG, SFT, PRCH, OPEN, GHVIU, BCS, NEEPP, NEEPP, MOTNU, HSBC, JWS, IACA.U, SNPR.U, NET, ITB, ZNGA, XLU, RSX, RTPZ.U, PRTH, TLMD, DM, NCLH, WIX, FSR, RCL, SMH, TAN, ESPO, DHI, ILF, OAS, ITUB, GH, LIT, ARKW, ARKG, ACWX, D, UEC, 4LT1,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,390,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 3,750,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 643,500 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,718,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,491,688 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,491,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 556,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 972,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 431.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 584,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 579.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 135,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 2675.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.393900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 146,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 302.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $21.4.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMCU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCYAU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $11.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.
