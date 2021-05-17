BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys NRG Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR

St Helier, Y9, based Investment company BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys NRG Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 370 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,390,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 3,750,000 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 643,500 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,718,400 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,491,688 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,491,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 556,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 972,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 431.02%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 584,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 579.84%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 135,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 2675.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.393900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 146,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 302.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $18.48 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $11.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.