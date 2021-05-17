Logo
Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Caesarstone, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells , Lear Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Venator Capital Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Caesarstone, Uber Technologies Inc, LivePerson Inc, Red Violet Inc, sells , Lear Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venator Capital Management Ltd.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 320,000 shares, 26.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 500,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 206,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%
  5. Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 165,000 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp (DTOCU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 140,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 430.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Red Violet Inc (RDVT)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 149.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $22.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 218,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WCC)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Sold Out: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Sold Out: Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $66.19, with an estimated average price of $60.45.



