Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Caesarstone, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells , Lear Corp, D.R. Horton Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Venator Capital Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Molson Coors Beverage Co, Caesarstone, Uber Technologies Inc, LivePerson Inc, Red Violet Inc, sells , Lear Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 320,000 shares, 26.04% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY) - 500,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 206,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98% Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP) - 165,000 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.4 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 140,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Caesarstone Ltd by 430.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.45 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Red Violet Inc by 149.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $22.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 218,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $66.19, with an estimated average price of $60.45.