Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Buys Viasat Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Vroom Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Vroom Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, , Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+partners+public+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 943,393 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  2. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 2,735,428 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.19%
  3. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,504 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 330,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 212,916 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 998,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 227,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 475,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 830,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 169,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 387.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,065,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,735,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 77.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 518,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 156.08%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 268,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 398.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 533,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $335.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 94,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Sold Out: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
