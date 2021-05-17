Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Buys Viasat Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Vroom Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: VSAT, ETSY, LSPD, FCX, ALB, CI, SIBN, RSVAU, CRUS, THBR, WIX, SYNA, DMYD, FTCH, RSVA,
- Added Positions: AVYA, SLQT, EVBG, WYNN, DT, DECK, CROX, UBER, THO, TWLO, ABNB, AZEK, GNRC, LSCC, ROKU, SPT, CSTM, INFN,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, ONEM, AMD, ENPH, FVRR, FOUR, PTON, CRWD, AMZN, RNG, NOVA, PHR, ADPT, KIDS, LAD, ROST, CHWY, EXP, ORA, SKY, HZNP, HASI, NARI, FUBO, FRPT, TW,
- Sold Out: VRM, ZI, CVNA, FND, RH, VLDR, PLUG, VITL, ONEW, GNTX, GH, ARRY, HRMY, MP, BYND, MAR, CALX, TRIT, GDRX, EGHT,
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 943,393 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 2,735,428 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.19%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,504 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 330,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 212,916 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 998,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 227,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 475,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 830,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 169,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 387.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,065,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,735,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 77.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 518,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 156.08%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 268,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 398.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 533,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $335.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 94,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.Sold Out: RH (RH)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.Sold Out: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89.
