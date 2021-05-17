Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Buys Viasat Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Vroom Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: VSAT, ETSY, LSPD, FCX, ALB, CI, SIBN, RSVAU, CRUS, THBR, WIX, SYNA, DMYD, FTCH, RSVA,

Investment company Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Viasat Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Etsy Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Vroom Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, , Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 943,393 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 2,735,428 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.19% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 203,504 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 330,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 212,916 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 998,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 227,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 475,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 830,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 169,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $263.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 387.13%. The purchase prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 2,065,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,735,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 77.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 518,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 156.08%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 268,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 398.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 533,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $335.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 94,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89.