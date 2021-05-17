Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Uniti Group Inc, Western Digital Corp, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: ZYME, LUMN, CVS, TBT, OXY, HP, PDS, MRNS, MDP, GNK, GOGL, STNG, ARPO,

ZYME, LUMN, CVS, TBT, OXY, HP, PDS, MRNS, MDP, GNK, GOGL, STNG, ARPO, Added Positions: IMKTA, SXC, CXW,

IMKTA, SXC, CXW, Reduced Positions: DNOW, UBA, RPT,

DNOW, UBA, RPT, Sold Out: UNIT, WDC, ALL, QRTEA, WFC, DISCA, GEO, DBI, TAP, HFC, KBAL, MSGN, ARCC,

Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, CVS Health Corp, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Occidental Petroleum Corp, sells Uniti Group Inc, Western Digital Corp, Allstate Corp, Qurate Retail Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael Burry's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+burry/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 800,100 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,266,400 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 80,000 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 550,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 2,536,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zymeworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 281,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Ingles Markets Inc by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $64.39, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uniti Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.