LNZ Capital LP Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Entergy Corp, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Evergy Inc

- New Purchases: PEG, ETR, ALUS, GM, F, WEC, AES, APTV, DUK, MGA, ES, EIX, CLIM,
- Added Positions: SRE,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, XEL,
- Sold Out: CNP, DTE, EVRG, FLEX, NI, PNW, EOSE,
For the details of LNZ Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lnz+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LNZ Capital LP
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 361,000 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Entergy Corp (ETR) - 210,175 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 220,000 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.87%
- Sempra Energy (SRE) - 116,000 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.37%
- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS) - 1,001,906 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.7%. The holding were 361,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.03%. The holding were 210,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 1,001,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of LNZ Capital LP. Also check out:
