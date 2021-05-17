LNZ Capital LP Buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Entergy Corp, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Evergy Inc

New Purchases: PEG, ETR, ALUS, GM, F, WEC, AES, APTV, DUK, MGA, ES, EIX, CLIM,

Investment company LNZ Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Entergy Corp, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, sells CenterPoint Energy Inc, DTE Energy Co, Evergy Inc, Flex, NiSource Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LNZ Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, LNZ Capital LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.7%. The holding were 361,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.03%. The holding were 210,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.16%. The holding were 1,001,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.