Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Humana Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Blue Pool Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Humana Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Pool Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Blue Pool Management Ltd. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 6,815,170 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 108,932 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,091 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,134 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,522 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 111,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 41,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 139,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 108,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 12,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 36,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.