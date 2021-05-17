Logo
Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Humana Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blue Pool Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Humana Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Zoetis Inc, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Pool Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Blue Pool Management Ltd. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blue Pool Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+pool+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Pool Management Ltd.
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 6,815,170 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 108,932 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,091 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 81,134 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,522 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.17%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 111,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 41,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (SNAP)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 40,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (AMD)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 51.81%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 139,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 108,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 12,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 36,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.



