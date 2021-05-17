Perseverance Asset Management International Buys TAL Education Group, I-MAB, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Albemarle Corp, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VIPS, JD, GTH, LEGN, TUYA, RAAS, RLX,
- Added Positions: TAL, IMAB, BEKE,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, WB, BIDU, ZTO, BILI, MNSO, HTHT,
- Sold Out: ALB, BABA, QD,
- New Purchases: VIPS, JD, GTH, LEGN, TUYA, RAAS, RLX,
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 971,007 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
- Weibo Corp (WB) - 1,119,071 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 495,247 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio.
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 363,192 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 691,384 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.58%
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 158.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 691,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: I-MAB (IMAB)
Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in I-MAB by 277.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 336,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 144.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Qudian Inc (QD)
Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Qudian Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.41.
