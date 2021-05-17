Logo
Perseverance Asset Management International Buys TAL Education Group, I-MAB, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Albemarle Corp, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Perseverance Asset Management International (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, I-MAB, Vipshop Holdings, JD.com Inc, Genetron Holdings, sells Albemarle Corp, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, MINISO Group Holding, Qudian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perseverance Asset Management International. As of 2021Q1, Perseverance Asset Management International owns 21 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perseverance Asset Management International's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perseverance+asset+management+international/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perseverance Asset Management International
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 971,007 shares, 31.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.21%
  2. Weibo Corp (WB) - 1,119,071 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.09%
  3. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 495,247 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 363,192 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  5. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 691,384 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.58%
New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)

Perseverance Asset Management International initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 158.58%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 691,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in I-MAB by 277.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 336,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Perseverance Asset Management International added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 144.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Qudian Inc (QD)

Perseverance Asset Management International sold out a holding in Qudian Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perseverance Asset Management International. Also check out:

1. Perseverance Asset Management International's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perseverance Asset Management International's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perseverance Asset Management International's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perseverance Asset Management International keeps buying
