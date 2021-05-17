Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Valvoline Inc, Anthem Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Valvoline Inc, Anthem Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Valvoline Inc, Anthem Inc, Progressive Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Facebook Inc, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Glenn Greenberg 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenn+greenberg/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glenn Greenberg
  1. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,163,729 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,386,826 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. Aon PLC (AON) - 1,529,149 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,182,213 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  5. Primerica Inc (PRI) - 1,888,591 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)


Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 7,647,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)


Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,163,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,390,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,510,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 246,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Glenn Greenberg. Also check out:


1. Glenn Greenberg's Undervalued Stocks

2. Glenn Greenberg's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Glenn Greenberg's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Glenn Greenberg keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider