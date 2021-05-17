Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Valvoline Inc, Anthem Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Alphabet Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: VVV, AR,
- Added Positions: ANTM, PGR, DLTR, PRI, UNH, AON, MAR,
- Reduced Positions: CACC, GOOGL, SCHW, FB, HCA, AM, JPM,
For the details of
Glenn Greenberg 's stock buys and sells,
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 1,163,729 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,386,826 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 1,529,149 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,182,213 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Primerica Inc (PRI) - 1,888,591 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 7,647,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,163,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,390,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,510,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 246,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.
