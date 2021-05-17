Centiva Capital, LP Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Perspecta Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc

Investment company Centiva Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Perspecta Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Centiva Capital, LP owns 948 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,609,400 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,875,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,600 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 168,800 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 479,200 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 278.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 580,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 226.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 604.30%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 346.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 413,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in by 295.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 480.47%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.