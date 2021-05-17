Centiva Capital, LP Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Perspecta Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: PRSP, COHR, CMD, CUB, KSU, MGLN, MOTV, PDD, AEGN, STAY, JPM, SLB, MIK, RPD, TLGA.U, TLT, BPFH, HD, TREE, SPNV, F, MRNA, AAC.U, XRX, GNMK, EGOV, ST, PRAH, AGG, FFG, HRC, IRBT, VNET, TPCO, TLND, RDFN, DHBCU, PDOT.U, COUR, ARW, BWA, CBRE, DRI, MCD, PRGO, REGN, FLY, WIFI, BPY, CHNG, SKLZ, CB, RAMP, DOX, APH, DVN, FCX, IT, HSIC, INCY, PB, SEE, SMTC, SJI, H, HII, LFT, PEN, EVBG, LW, DDOG, AMWL, SEAH, MAAC, HTPA, KURIU, LGACU, EJFAU, FSNB.U, FTEV.U, IPVF.U, DMYQ.U, TWNT.U, FVIV.U, RTPYU, LDHAU, LVRAU, AYI, A, ASB, GOLD, DISCA, M, FE, BEN, GD, GNTX, EHC, MCK, STX, SBUX, UGI, VTR, IGT, PANW, CXP, BYND, SI, RLAY, NRACU, SBEAU, LIII.U, GTPAU, EGHT, NSP, AMG, ADC, IVZ, AIT, ADSK, BNS, OZK, COLB, CACC, EWBC, ENS, ESS, GATX, GS, HAE, HOG, HUM, HUN, NSIT, INTU, VIAV, MAN, NEOG, NUVA, PAAS, RGEN, RY, SYK, SNV, TCBI, TD, UNP, WTM, L, AIMC, G, HI, CCXI, AT, MX, MOS, ALSN, PFSI, PTCT, FPRX, WIX, IBP, QTWO, SYF, CYBR, HRI, FTV, ADNT, AYX, DT, RPRX, ACI, U, STWO, SHC, MP, ABCL, COOLU, CLOV, TZPSU, FPAC, FPAC, ITHXU, MIT.U, JWSM.U, SGFY, RMGCU, CPUH.U, ENNVU, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SLAC.U, CHAA.U, PFDRU, OSCR, VELOU, GSEVU, BOAS.U, GLBLU, FACT.U, AMPI.U, MBAC.U, IPVIU, CLAA.U, FRXB.U, ALGN, AXL, ACC, AZO, AVA, AVT, BXS, BOH, BMO, BECN, BDC, BIO, BCO, EAT, BKD, BRKR, VIAC, CM, BXMT, CATY, CE, CAR, CNP, SCHW, CLH, CPRT, INGR, LIVN, DECK, DCI, DOV, SSP, EEFT, RE, EXC, EXTR, FDS, FLS, FELE, TGNA, GBCI, FUL, HELE, IMMR, ITRI, KLAC, KEX, KFY, LHCG, LSCC, LEG, MSM, MTZ, MPW, MCY, MDP, MSA, MNR, CNR, NHI, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NI, NWN, NWE, NVAX, OII, ONB, OHI, OMC, OTEX, PCAR, PPBI, PH, PENN, PDCE, PNFP, STL, RCI, SSB, SEIC, SFNC, SPG, SWX, SWN, SRCL, RGR, NLOK, SYY, TXT, GL, THS, UTHR, UHS, USNA, VSAT, VSH, WBA, ANTM, WERN, WCC, WLL, YUM, PERI, TDG, POR, EVR, CVLT, PRIM, IPGP, TGH, AGI, AUPH, APPS, NOG, FSM, CFX, STWD, CLNY, SPSC, FN, LYB, AMRS, HEAR, NLSN, HCA, MPC, SXC, VER, CPRI, GWRE, GLOG, COOP, RLGY, APAM, HASI, NRZ, PINC, OMF, AY, GNK, CDK, BOX, LITE, PSTG, HOME, FHB, FLGT, HGV, CADE, CODX, SPCE, BILI, IQ, NVT, TENB, ARVN, NFE, TPTX, UBER, CRNC, PTON, GLEO, XP, LPRO, DKNG, FROG, MRVI, RCHG, AVAN, AI, HIGA, RICE, RICE, LFTR, BOAC, GOEV, DNMR, HCAR, KAIRU, IIAC, HLAHU, GMIIU, OEPWU, CLIM.U, DCRNU, SNRH, TMAC.U, NXU.U, MRAC, ACII.U, CHK, TSIBU, IACB.U, NVSAU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, TWNI.U, FACA.U, SLAMU, FTAAU, GIIXU, COLIU, HIIIU, SRNGU, HUGS.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, NDACU, DHCAU, OHPAU, KVSA, TSPQ.U, HERAU, ATAQU, IPVA.U, LEGO, FRSGU, ACQRU, ESM.U, KAHC.U, MSDAU, GME, GLNG, IIVI, MRVL, RIG, TAL, AMC, GLOP, WVE, ATNX, XERS, IGAC, SGAM, ACIC, LNFA, FWAA, APGB.U, LOKM.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, LHAA, RXRAU, GTPBU, AMLP,
- Added Positions: XOM, ALXN, GDX, AMD, VXX, XLE, SMH, ATH, ILMN, NEE, HBAN, PNC, GLUU, TDOC, UNH, ACAD, IBM, CATM, FITB, PVH, CRWD, SVAC, IIPR, ADPT, AMGN, APA, BMRN, AAIC, MCHP, MSFT, NEM, PNM, QDEL, SGEN, VZ, CIT, CFG, AJX, SPOT, KOD, ESTC, BBIO, DCT, STZ, HIG, MTSC, STAA, VRTX, WTFC, MDB, DBX, DOCU, DELL, T, AXP, CFR, EA, OVV, GPN, JBL, MDU, MKL, MS, NXST, ONTO, UNF, WMT, WAL, DFS, MRTX, BTG, RP, SBRA, WD, ABBV, VRNS, GPRO, NVTA, ATKR, TRTN, QQQ, ACN, ADBE, AFL, Y, AAPL, CCMP, CVX, CNO, COO, D, FBP, THG, INFO, INO, INSM, KEY, OMCL, BPOP, SWBI, SF, WRB, EVRG, XLNX, ULTA, PM, AVGO, IOVA, BKU, ESNT, ALLY, KRNT, COUP, EAF, CCO, SCVX, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, JD, AMAT, SLV, MFA, VAR, WFC, WORK, MU, TSLA, AMZN, PS, ATVI, PRU, SPLK, NVDA, SPWH, CMCSA, PXD, MXIM, PFE, C, ROKU, CKH, ABT, GOOGL, NFLX, PEP, TWTR, JNJ, LPSN, MELI, ENPC, COP, CLGX, QCOM, DISCK, IPHI, FANG, Z, TWLO, AEO, AIG, BIDU, BMY, LLY, FHN, GILD, MRK, ORCL, TTC, UNM, TMUS, ZTS, RUN, DOW, ZI, NKLA, SPY, AMKR, ASH, AIZ, CBSH, CBU, COST, DKS, IDXX, LNC, MTB, MKTX, AVNT, KWR, OLED, WBS, WHR, CROX, WKHS, FRC, PSX, IBTX, ETSY, SQ, BHF, PLAN, PINS, CHWY, LINX, DFPH, LMND, TREB, GSAH, HPX, ETAC, PRPB, GOAC, CRHC, OACB, KWAC.U, IMPX, ABM, AXS, BOKF, BDX, BRK.B, BA, CDNS, CI, KO, ESGR, HWC, HOLX, ICE, LSTR, JEF, MRO, NRG, OGE, POWI, RJF, R, SLG, SIVB, UMBF, VLY, GRA, ZION, DEI, FTI, LEA, PRI, FAF, VOYA, OUT, WSC, TEAM, SNAP, GTES, FSLY, ORCC, SWTX, CHPM, CPSR, DEH, ERES, ASAQ,
- Sold Out: DD, IBB, EMB, PYPL, BKLN, VRTU, KBE, RESI, MUB, AJRD, BEAT, PHM, PG, NSH.U, NLY, CTSH, TXN, ACIA, ECL, MNST, KMB, HES, FB, WTRE, ACACU, HMSY, FIVN, FRPT, OKTA, FND, CND.U, BIIB, CLCT, DHI, FISV, MIC, NKE, RC, BABA, EIDX, PDAC.U, MAACU, LCYAU, ATO, CSCO, INTC, KBH, MET, NYMT, UAL, UAA, WYNN, V, QRVO, SHOP, KNSL, BAND, ZM, FCACU, ACTCU, AVAN.U, SEAH.U, HTPA.U, SCOAU, IWM, CF, CME, DE, GGG, MDLZ, LRCX, ORI, RGLD, SAFM, TER, WCN, WM, WLTW, OC, LULU, GDOT, RH, NCLH, W, BL, OTIS, JAMF, JAMF, KSMT, MOTNU, HIGA.U, CONXU, ARBGU, OCA.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, AEIS, ALNY, AMP, AME, ADI, ATR, ARCC, TFC, BK, CNI, CAT, FIS, CL, CMA, XRAY, DHR, FORM, GPS, HXL, HFC, K, KSS, LEN, MAT, MPWR, OKE, PAYX, BKNG, ROLL, RNR, SBAC, SINA, SIGI, SBGI, SWKS, SCCO, SNPS, TOL, TREX, URI, VFC, VLO, PRG, RGA, STLA, BWXT, LPLA, FLT, EIGI, LGIH, ZEN, SHAK, BPMC, FIT, HLI, HWM, HLNE, BKR, APG, SAIL, CNNE, EQH, TW, IMVT, SFTW, ALUS, SOAC, BIGC, HEC, OSH, ARYA, AACQ, PSTH, ACND, FGNA.U, CCIV, YAC, GRSV, FAII, FTOC, LFTRU, SPNV.U, IACA, STIC.U, SNPR, RTP, ASPL, SVSVU, IPOE, IPOF, CAP.U, ABNB, SPFR.U, RMGBU, DDD, APT, AEL, AFG, ANH, AJG, ADP, BAX, BLK, CSX, CRS, CWST, CRL, CCOI, DXC, CPA, GLW, DLB, LCII, EOG, EMR, ENTG, EL, FNF, FCFS, GPK, HAL, HE, HR, HIW, ISRG, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LFUS, MDC, MTG, HZO, MAS, MMS, MTH, MHK, TAP, MGI, NFG, NYT, NWL, JWN, NSC, NUAN, OI, PEGA, PFG, RLI, RDN, RF, RS, WRK, ATCO, SNA, STT, SNX, AXON, KMPR, WTS, WY, WEX, MXF, MA, EHTH, SBH, DAL, TEL, MSCI, CIXX, FLDM, CBOE, SIX, ENV, NOVT, GM, HHC, TRGP, CSOD, ZNGA, FIVE, SSTK, TMHC, ESI, CHGG, NMIH, SABR, TSE, TMX, CZR, HUBS, LC, NEWR, VSTO, VIRT, WING, BLD, CC, LOB, PLNT, GBT, HPE, WBT, NGVT, GOLF, ICHR, DCPH, EYE, ZS, SMAR, TALO, GH, FOXA, NET, CCAC, SLQT, FUSE, TWCTU, SNOW, CLII.U, AJAX.U, MRACU, CCL, CYH, CMI, IRM, KGC, NUE, TGT, EBAY, CMG, ADT, HOL, HAACU, NEBCU, XHB, XLB, XME,
These are the top 5 holdings of Centiva Capital, LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,609,400 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,875,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,600 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 168,800 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 278.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 580,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 226.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 604.30%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 346.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 413,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (AMD)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in by 295.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 480.47%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.
