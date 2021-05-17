Logo
Centiva Capital, LP Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Perspecta Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centiva Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Perspecta Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cantel Medical Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alphabet Inc, JD.com Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Centiva Capital, LP owns 948 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centiva Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centiva+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centiva Capital, LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,609,400 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,875,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 39,600 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 168,800 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 479,200 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Magellan Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72. The stock is now traded at around $94.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 278.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 580,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 226.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 57,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 604.30%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 346.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 413,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (AMD)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in by 295.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 480.47%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 149,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Centiva Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Centiva Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centiva Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centiva Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centiva Capital, LP keeps buying
