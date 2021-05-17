Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys New Frontier Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells SINA Corp, Genworth Financial Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: ALXN, WORK, SVAC, HEC, DEH, NEBC, ACND, FUSE, APSG, HOLI, JD, ALUS, NSH, NSH,
- Added Positions: NFH, PACE, DOYU,
- Reduced Positions: GNW, ACHC, DQ, SPNT, JOBS,
- Sold Out: SINA, SE, ICLK, INAQ, BTWN, BIDU, VGAC, WPF, CFII, FTIV, DADA, BFT, TAK, STIC.U, RSI, EPZM, PAAS, IQ, BTWNU, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Maso Capital Partners Ltd
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 627,111 shares, 40.13% of the total portfolio.
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 1,898,937 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.28%
- Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 4,774,765 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.75%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 68,446 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 245,317 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 68,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 245,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (NEBC)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.47 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 1,898,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp (PACE)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 351,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84.Sold Out: INSU Acquisition Corp II (INAQ)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.81.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.
