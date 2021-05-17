Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys New Frontier Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells SINA Corp, Genworth Financial Inc, Sea

New Purchases: ALXN, WORK, SVAC, HEC, DEH, NEBC, ACND, FUSE, APSG, HOLI, JD, ALUS, NSH, NSH,

ALXN, WORK, SVAC, HEC, DEH, NEBC, ACND, FUSE, APSG, HOLI, JD, ALUS, NSH, NSH, Added Positions: NFH, PACE, DOYU,

NFH, PACE, DOYU, Reduced Positions: GNW, ACHC, DQ, SPNT, JOBS,

GNW, ACHC, DQ, SPNT, JOBS, Sold Out: SINA, SE, ICLK, INAQ, BTWN, BIDU, VGAC, WPF, CFII, FTIV, DADA, BFT, TAK, STIC.U, RSI, EPZM, PAAS, IQ, BTWNU, SPY,

Investment company Maso Capital Partners Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys New Frontier Health Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, sells SINA Corp, Genworth Financial Inc, Sea, iClick Interactive Asia Group, INSU Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Maso Capital Partners Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maso Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maso+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 627,111 shares, 40.13% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 1,898,937 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 171.28% Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 4,774,765 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.75% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 68,446 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 245,317 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 68,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 245,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 171.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.47 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 1,898,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 351,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.85 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $13.84.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.81.

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.