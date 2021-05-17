Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Noble Rock Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Executive Network Partnering Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Investment company Sage Rock Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Noble Rock Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Executive Network Partnering Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Artius Acquisition Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 117 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 962,039 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRACU) - 844,000 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U) - 750,000 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 765,000 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U) - 683,800 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 962,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 844,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 683,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 693,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 683,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in 7GC & Co Holdings Inc by 79.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 539,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 622,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.