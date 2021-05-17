Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Noble Rock Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Executive Network Partnering Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Noble Rock Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Executive Network Partnering Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sage Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Noble Rock Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Executive Network Partnering Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Artius Acquisition Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sage Rock Capital Management LP owns 117 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Rock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+rock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Rock Capital Management LP
  1. Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 962,039 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRACU) - 844,000 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U) - 750,000 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 765,000 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U) - 683,800 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 962,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Noble Rock Acquisition Corp (NRACU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Noble Rock Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 844,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 683,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III (NGC.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 693,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 683,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 7GC & Co Holdings Inc (VIIAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in 7GC & Co Holdings Inc by 79.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 539,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corner Growth Acquisition Corp (COOLU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP added to a holding in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 622,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sold Out: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $21.4.

Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sage Rock Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sage Rock Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sage Rock Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider