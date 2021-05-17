Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys RealPage Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Glu Mobile Inc, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

New Purchases: RP, CTB, GLUU, EGOV, WIFI, 9MW, GRUB, WTRE,

Investment company Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys RealPage Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Glu Mobile Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 240,606 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.84% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 891,277 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.96% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 388,460 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.27% RealPage Inc (RP) - 403,598 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 150,010 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 403,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 380,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.86%. The holding were 1,535,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 438,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 287,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 40,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 102.27%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $92.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 388,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 240,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 891,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd added to a holding in Navistar International Corp by 73.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 353,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.