Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Daqo New Energy Corp

Investment company Elephas Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, sells Tesla Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Daqo New Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Elephas Investment Management Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Elephas Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elephas+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 293,000 shares, 45.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.49%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 827,425 shares, 41.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
- Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 728,300 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.14%
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Elephas Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 827,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.
