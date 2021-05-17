Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Daqo New Energy Corp

Added Positions: BIDU,

Investment company Elephas Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, sells Tesla Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Daqo New Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Elephas Investment Management Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 293,000 shares, 45.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.49% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 827,425 shares, 41.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67% Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 728,300 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.14% JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Elephas Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 827,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.