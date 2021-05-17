Little House Capital Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Little House Capital Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Little House Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Waste Management Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Little House Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Little House Capital Llc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/little+house+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 244,185 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,550 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.27%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 78,398 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4538.93%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 108,742 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.50%
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 261,053 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 244,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 261,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 88,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 117,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 49,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 250,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 4538.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 78,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.50%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 108,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 408.23%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 112,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1180.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 1465.46%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

1. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LITTLE HOUSE CAPITAL LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider