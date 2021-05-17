Little House Capital Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VEU, XLF, XLI, XLC, XLY, SPSB, XLV, AAXJ, AJG, VPL, MSI, LQD, APD, IEI, LPRO, CME, XLE, AVGO, AOR, MPC, CB, EL, KSU, BBY, NXPI, TT, XOM, SYF, IQV, ICE, INFO, BDX, EW, PXD, ALL, VCSH, EQIX, VTI, CBTX, RJF, KEYS, IVE, ET, VST, LNG, WPC, RSP, BXS, VTV, HAL, HUM, RDS.A, VBR, IDXX, BA, VUG, ANET, KRP, VEA, AMAT, REI, STON,
- Added Positions: XLK, VCIT, HD, AAPL, IWM, ETN, UNP, CMCSA, CVX, MRK, CSCO, JPM, IEFA, GOOGL, MSFT, MDT, CRM, NVDA, AMGN, TJX, VZ, WMT, INTC, IEMG, V, AMZN, KO, UNH, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, JNJ, HON, FB, ABBV, PG, GOOG, LRCX, COP,
- Sold Out: SGOL, IWP, TLT, WM, DIS, MA, RTX, BRK.B, KLAC, ACN, UPS, SBUX, GS, AEP, T, NKE, CVS, PFE, BAC, TSM, MCD, QCOM, BLK, ATVI, DOW, IBM, NGG, PYPL, TMO, DHR, BABA, EMR, GLW, ADBE, BWA, PSA, FRC, NFLX, TGT, COST, CHTR, BMY, IWO, ABT, ORCL, IWV, NDAQ, IVW, SPY, MS, VRTX, AMD, TSLA, PLTR, DOCU, PEP, USMV, ISRG, NRG, TDG, PSX, UBER, SQ, DE, SYY, MUB, AKAM, NMI,
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 244,185 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,550 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.27%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 78,398 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4538.93%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 108,742 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.50%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 261,053 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 244,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 261,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 88,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 117,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 49,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Little House Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 250,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 4538.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 78,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.50%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 108,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 408.23%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 19,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 112,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1180.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 19,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Little House Capital Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 1465.46%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Little House Capital Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.
