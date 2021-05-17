WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Lockheed Martin Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Lockheed Martin Corp, DTE Energy Co, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,384 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,675 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 75,334 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  4. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) - 413,862 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,381 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider