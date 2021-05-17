WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC Buys PepsiCo Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: PEP, KRE, XLF, ICLN, XLE, DE, IVOL, PEJ, THO, CMCSA, AMLP, PRF, PHO, VNQ,
- Added Positions: XLI, IVV, ARKW, ARKK, IVE, PRFZ, SUSA, AMZN, TSLA, BTT, TIP, XLY, IUSV, QQQ, VTI, IPAY, VIG, BOTZ, PFF, ARKG, GLD, USMV, PLPC, VYM, SPLV, FMB, IWD, NEA, NUV, LEO, UNH, JPM, IBM, EXG, MNP, VZ, VGT, SO, CRM, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: FDN, UWM, SPY, RSP, FTCS, IVOO, AAPL, VUG, IYW, DTE, EMR, XLK, IYC, PG, KXI, GOOG, FB, SDY, DIA, FPE, NFLX, MTUM, VOO, T, IVW, IWM, SRVR, SCHB, NOBL, NVDA, MSFT, IJR, HDV, PFE, DTN, DGRW, VEEV, V, MA, DIS, ROP, GILD, SWK,
- Sold Out: CLOU, LMT,
For the details of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,384 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,675 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 75,334 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) - 413,862 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 34,381 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $170.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
