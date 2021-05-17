New World Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Spotify Technology SA

- New Purchases: DGRW, IEFA, GBDC,
- Added Positions: IVV, DGS, AAPL, NEE, MUB, AMZN, NVDA, VIG, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: SUB, IGSB, BRK.B, FB, HD, GOOGL, MSFT, JPM, PYPL, SIRI, T, VZ, XOM,
- Sold Out: SPOT, VNQ, BX, BRP, EBAY, AMGN,
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,403,762 shares, 87.41% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,132 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,185 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 681 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,253 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.86%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 15,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
