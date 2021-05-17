Tower House Partners LLP Buys Berkeley Lights Inc, Sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

Investment company Tower House Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Berkeley Lights Inc, sells Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower House Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Tower House Partners LLP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Tower House Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+house+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tower House Partners LLP
- Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) - 576,768 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.94%
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 157,241 shares, 22.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.98%
- Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 414,891 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 51,023 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.97%
- Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 576,767 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tower House Partners LLP initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.1%. The holding were 576,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.
