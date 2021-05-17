Perry Creek Capital Lp Buys Performance Food Group Co, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, , Customers Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: SNII.U, BMTX,

Investment company Perry Creek Capital Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Performance Food Group Co, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc, Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, BM Technologies Inc, sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, , Customers Bancorp Inc, Triple-S Management Corp, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perry Creek Capital Lp. As of 2021Q1, Perry Creek Capital Lp owns 21 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perry+creek+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sabre Corp (SABR) - 7,474,507 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 4,077,978 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.83% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,569,323 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,341 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 789,631 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%

Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in BM Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perry Creek Capital Lp added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.36 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $52.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 988,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perry Creek Capital Lp added to a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc by 429.54%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 277,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in Triple-S Management Corp. The sale prices were between $21.02 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.66.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.1.