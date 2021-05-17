Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Copart Inc, At Home Group Inc, Univar Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: AACQ, CRHC,
- Added Positions: DNB, BKNG, GDDY,
- Reduced Positions: ELF, WSC, SE, FCN, BERY, PRPL, PINS,
- Sold Out: CPRT, HOME, UNVR, TJX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bayberry Capital Partners LP
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,812,000 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.37%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 650,000 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 777,900 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 175,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 307,000 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%
Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 8,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 307,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.
