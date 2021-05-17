Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Copart Inc, At Home Group Inc, Univar Solutions Inc

New Purchases: AACQ, CRHC,

AACQ, CRHC, Added Positions: DNB, BKNG, GDDY,

DNB, BKNG, GDDY, Reduced Positions: ELF, WSC, SE, FCN, BERY, PRPL, PINS,

ELF, WSC, SE, FCN, BERY, PRPL, PINS, Sold Out: CPRT, HOME, UNVR, TJX,

Investment company Bayberry Capital Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Artius Acquisition Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, sells Copart Inc, At Home Group Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayberry Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Bayberry Capital Partners LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,812,000 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.37% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 650,000 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 777,900 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% FTI Consulting Inc (FCN) - 175,000 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 307,000 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2282.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 8,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 307,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $18.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Bayberry Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.