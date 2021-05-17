Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, , Merck Inc, Sells American Express Co, Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc

New Purchases: LMT, ABBV, MRK,

LMT, ABBV, MRK, Added Positions: BRK.B, LBTYK, JPM, GM, LSXMK, SCHW, LBRDK, VSAT, COP, USB, PNC, PSX, KHC, AMG, TAP, FOXA, GL, BK, HFC,

BRK.B, LBTYK, JPM, GM, LSXMK, SCHW, LBRDK, VSAT, COP, USB, PNC, PSX, KHC, AMG, TAP, FOXA, GL, BK, HFC, Reduced Positions: AXP, DISCK,

AXP, DISCK, Sold Out: ALK,

Investment company Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, , Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells American Express Co, Discovery Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 819,333 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 53 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 123,569 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,776 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.73% General Motors Co (GM) - 278,123 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.51%

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 31,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 65,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 88,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 63,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 257.88%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.