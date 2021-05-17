Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Macrogenics Inc, Galapagos NV, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Morphic Holding Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: LLY, MGNX, GLPG, RLMD, GMTX, EPIX, MCRB, AUTL, LRMR, HARP, ANVS, SYBX, ODT, OVID, VKTX, CABA, PLRX, ALRN, STSA, SVRA, ALLK, SEEL, FOLD, ACHV, CAPA, IMTX, CBIO, ELDN, FNCH, ZLAB, RGLS, PDSB, CRSP, ORTX, ACET, INCY, EARS, SRNE, 8AO, VBLT, TQB, RUBY, ONTX, EYPT, BCLI, CLOV, CYCN, ACIU, ICPT, FREQ, OCUP, BTAI, CRVS, GNCA, FATE, SLS, ARNA, ARKG, RETA, CGEM, KNTE, HZNP, SRPT,

Investment company Ikarian Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Macrogenics Inc, Galapagos NV, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Morphic Holding Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ikarian Capital, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 550,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,100,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 950,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 394,900 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 450,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 500,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 290,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 684,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 264,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 855.37%. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 187.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 640,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 104.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 558,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in I-MAB by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vaxcyte Inc by 81.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 501,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 347.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Harrow Health Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $8.21.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.64.