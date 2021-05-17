Logo
Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Macrogenics Inc, Galapagos NV, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Morphic Holding Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ikarian Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Macrogenics Inc, Galapagos NV, Relmada Therapeutics Inc, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Morphic Holding Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ikarian Capital, LLC owns 276 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ikarian Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ikarian+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ikarian Capital, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 550,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,100,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 950,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 394,900 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 450,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $196.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Macrogenics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 500,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $39.28, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 290,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gemini Therapeutics Inc (GMTX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 684,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 264,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 855.37%. The purchase prices were between $34.75 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 225,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 187.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 640,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 104.20%. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 558,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: I-MAB (IMAB)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in I-MAB by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $63.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vaxcyte Inc by 81.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 501,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alector Inc (ALEC)

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 347.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Sold Out: Harrow Health Inc (HROW)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Harrow Health Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $8.21.

Sold Out: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (SP4P)

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ikarian Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ikarian Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ikarian Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ikarian Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ikarian Capital, LLC keeps buying
