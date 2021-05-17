Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Clarivate PLC, MSCI Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Roche Holding AG, Allegion PLC

- New Purchases: SSPK, GDOT, Z, F, RL, TRIP, DHI, FCX, NOPMF, TFC, THC, TELL, NTTHF, TLMD, VICI, VMW, SEEL, RNSFF, RTPZ, YELL, NM9A, NSRCF, ALUS, MEG, MCB, KKR, ZM7A, LITOF, FIVE, FANG, STZ, BIPC, BDSI, BK, ARVL, AMPY,
- Added Positions: CLVT, MSCI, ROL, ALB, UNH, JNJ, ATR, NVDA, INTU, ROP, FTNT, EL, STE, AON, APO, ECL, CYRX, NFLX, PEP, KRE, ACN, ARKK, CCI, TJX, VOO, ABBV, ALC, CTAS, CRWD, ETN, GM, GBTC, HD, NKE, ZTS, BA, CVX, C, E86, EXPE, JPM, LVMUY, PLD, RIO, CRM, SHW, SPY, XBI, ABT, BABA, APH, ADSK, BLL, BAC, BLK, BIP, EPD, XOM, FDX, GMAB, GPN, LYV, MPC, MS, NEP, PH, PLL, PNC, PGR, RTX, SCHW, SBLK, TMUS, TLOFF, TDOC, ULTA, USB, ADBE, AMD, ADYYF, APD, MO, AXP, NLY, AMAT, T, BLDP, BE, CP, CARR, CHTR, CHWY, CVS, DE, DHT, DFS, DISCA, DOW, DT, ENB, FRC, GIS, GNMSF, GS, HTGC, ILMN, IAU, IWM, IBB, IVE, J, KMI, LOW, MAR, MCHP, MOS, MPLX, NSRGY, NRZ, NUE, PAYX, PTON, HACK, REGN, ROK, XLV, SJM, SPMD, SSNC, SBUX, TGT, TSLA, TW, RIG, UPS, UPWK, VOT, VTI, VEA, VNE, VZ, WMT, WLKP, WMB, ZS, PFF,
- Reduced Positions: TTD, RHHBY, BRK.B, ALLE, CFX, IDXX, MTD, MGNI, DOV, VTXPF, V, ADP, ONEXF, RUN, KO, VRTX, XYL, ATVI, ARGX, BDX, BMY, BAM, CME, DUK, ENPH, FIS, FNV, VRT, GTT, HON, IBM, IFF, ISRG, RSP, NXPI, ORLY, PFE, PLUG, XLK, SYK, MMM, ALL, AWK, AMGN, ANSS, AQMS, ACGL, ASML, WRB, BKNG, BWXT, CHD, CI, DOCU, D, DTE, DD, EBAY, ET, EPZM, EFX, FAST, FSLR, FISV, GILD, HUBS, ICLR, INTC, ICE, IJH, KMB, LLY, LMT, MRK, MFA, MDLZ, MSI, NFE, NSC, NOC, NWBO, NVS, OTIS, PM, PNW, PINS, PPL, PG, PEG, QCOM, DGX, ROKU, SPGI, XLE, NOW, SO, GLD, SYY, TFX, THO, TRV, TSN, UL, UNP, VLO, VEEV, WAB, WBA, WEC, WFC, WEN, YUM, YUMC, HIX,
- Sold Out: DISCK, HAE, LTHM, RPRX, AEP, CSGP, GSAT, GLNG, HBAN, PWFL, VALE, OIH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,460,772 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,307,031 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 449,355 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 891,275 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 789,971 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 584,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 116.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,135,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 807.72%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 97.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,022,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 685.85%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98.
