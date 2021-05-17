Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Clarivate PLC, MSCI Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Roche Holding AG, Allegion PLC

New Purchases: SSPK, GDOT, Z, F, RL, TRIP, DHI, FCX, NOPMF, TFC, THC, TELL, NTTHF, TLMD, VICI, VMW, SEEL, RNSFF, RTPZ, YELL, NM9A, NSRCF, ALUS, MEG, MCB, KKR, ZM7A, LITOF, FIVE, FANG, STZ, BIPC, BDSI, BK, ARVL, AMPY,

Investment company Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, MSCI Inc, Rollins Inc, Albemarle Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Roche Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Colfax Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. owns 453 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,460,772 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Visa Inc (V) - 1,307,031 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 449,355 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 891,275 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 789,971 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 584,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 116.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,135,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 807.72%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 97.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,022,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 685.85%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98.