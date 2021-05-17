Logo
Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Clarivate PLC, MSCI Inc, Rollins Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Roche Holding AG, Allegion PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Clarivate PLC, MSCI Inc, Rollins Inc, Albemarle Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Roche Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Colfax Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. owns 453 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/williams+jones+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,460,772 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 1,307,031 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 449,355 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 891,275 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 789,971 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 584,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 116.27%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,135,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 807.72%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 97.24%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,022,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 685.85%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $163.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 92,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $569.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. keeps buying
