Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cota Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exact Sciences Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cota Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cota Capital Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cota Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cota+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cota Capital Management, LLC
  1. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 851,889 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.47%
  2. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 277,870 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28%
  3. Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 787,847 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.68%
  4. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 493,891 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
  5. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 247,854 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 247,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 324.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 787,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 277,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 851,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 184,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $165.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 166,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 144,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cota Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cota Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cota Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cota Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cota Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
