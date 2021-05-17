Cota Capital Management, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EXAS,

Investment company Cota Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Exact Sciences Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Avalara Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cota Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cota Capital Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 851,889 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.47% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 277,870 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.28% Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 787,847 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 324.68% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 493,891 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 247,854 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cota Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 247,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 324.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 787,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 277,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 851,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 184,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $165.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 166,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cota Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 144,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.