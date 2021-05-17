Affinia Financial Group, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, CGI Inc, KeyCorp, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: GIB, KEY, ADI, JPM, CVS, NJR, BRK.B, PG, PPR,
- Added Positions: MOAT, SHY, SPAB, SUSA, DSI,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SHV, SPTM, AAPL, MSFT, EFAV, VONE, AGG, QQQ, HD, SPSM,
- Sold Out: AMZN,
For the details of AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinia+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 96,078 shares, 28.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 788,359 shares, 27.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 257,145 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.82%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 585,320 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 156,269 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $149.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 257,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Affinia Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC. Also check out:
1. AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AFFINIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment