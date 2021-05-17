Vector Capital Management, L.P. Buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Zuora Inc

New Purchases: VAQC,

Investment company Vector Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Vector Acquisition Corporation II, sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vector Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Vector Capital Management, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 16,509,754 shares, 91.52% of the total portfolio. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 1,220,686 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.1% Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,100,000 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 498,896 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.04%

Vector Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.