RRD Named to Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List

At RRD, we are deeply committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and we are honored to receive this recognition, said Dan Knotts, RRD President and Chief Executive Officer. Looking ahead, we will remain intentional in our efforts to further advance diversity, equity, and inclusion across RRD as well as with our extended community that benefits from the ideas and innovations that diversity creates.









This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, a market research company. Americas Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees who work for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees.









RRDs commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) takes many forms. To benefit the companys employees, RRD launched RRD UNITED (Understand, Nurture, Include, Together, Equal and Diverse), which brings together leaders from throughout the organization to champion, advise, and provide support to achieve DEI goals by leading programs and facilitating alignment with other RRD initiatives. Other workplace initiatives include Inclusion Councils, Inclusion Workshops and Employee Resource Groups.









RRD also drives inclusion in the community through intentional partnerships with minority- and women-owned suppliers (MWBEs). RRDs spending with this diverse business community in the past three years exceeds $150 million. RRD is also an active supporter and participant of many organizations, including the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Out & Equal, National Diversity Council, Catalyst, the leading nonprofit membership organization working globally with businesses and professionals to build inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for women and business, and the 100K Mentor Challenge by ProMazo, whose mission is to help 100,000 underrepresented students secure their first job.









To learn more about RRDs commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rrd.com%2Fabout%2Fcompany%2Fdiversity-inclusion.









