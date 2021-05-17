Outset Medical Joins Healthcare Innovation Coalition Focused on Shaping the Future of Home-Based Care

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Outset Medical Joins Healthcare Innovation Coalition Focused on Shaping the Future of Home-Based Care

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



Outset+Medical%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq:OM), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, has joined Moving+Health+Home, a coalition of innovative healthcare companies seeking to fundamentally change the way policymakers think about home healthcare. Founding members include Amazon+Care, Amwell, Dispatch+Health, Home+Instead, Landmark+Health and Signify+Health, among others.



Established in March 2021, Moving Health Home brings together healthcare companies committed to changing federal and state policies to enable patients to receive clinical care from home. Home-based care affords a number of benefits to both patients and providers. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for viable home healthcare options to reduce patient proximity and viral spread. Access to home-based care also enhances patients quality of life by giving them back countless hours they would have spent traveling to and from treatment facilities, as well as autonomy and control over their care.



Through collaboration with forward-thinking leaders in the healthcare space, we aim to encourage policymakers to reimagine the home as a site of care for clinical treatment, such as for chronic disease management, said Krista Drobac, Founder of Moving Health Home. We are excited to welcome Outset Medical to the coalition, as their drive to empower patients to access home dialysis aligns really well with our goals.



Outset Medical is focused on utilizing technology to bring change to the dialysis industry one of the largest, most expensive, least-changed sectors of healthcare in a way that improves outcomes and unlocks patient independence. Dialysis is a life-saving treatment that half a million Americans require multiple times a week, and that number is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. Current in-hospital and in-clinic systems are costly to operate, and patient outcomes and quality of life are poor. Outset Medicals Tablo+Hemodialysis+System is an all-in-one dialysis machine that combines consumer product simplicity and wireless connectivity in a compact 35-inch unit. It can be used in the hospital or the home, giving patients the ability to reclaim their autonomy.



When patients are diagnosed with kidney failure, they are led to believe they have few choices and little agency, and that they must adapt to the traditional care delivery system, not vice versa, said Leslie Trigg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical. We believe that technology can enable new care delivery models that restore dignity and self-worth to patients living with kidney failure. We look forward to working with Moving Health Home to advance the home healthcare movement with local and federal policymakers and to improve the patient experience overall.



For more information about Outset Medical, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outsetmedical.com%2F.



For more information on Moving Health Home, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmovinghealthhome.org.



About Outset Medical, Inc.



Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005213/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment