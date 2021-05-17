MyMD Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Rini, Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, to Scientific Advisory Board





MyMD+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, announced today that it has appointed David Rini to the Companys Scientific Advisory Board.









I am delighted to join the MyMD Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to working on the development and communication about our two platforms, stated David Rini.









David Rini is a Professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the Department of Art of Applied to Medicine, Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and Director of the Medical and Biological Illustration Graduate Program. Professor Rini earned his M.F.A. degree in medical and scientific illustration from the University of Michigan in 1989. Prior to coming to Johns Hopkins in 1993, he established and directed the Department of Neurosurgical Illustration at the Mayfield Neurological Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio.









Chris Chapman, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD added, We welcome David to our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to sharing the MyMD story with our new presentation due to be aired today, May 17th at 4:15pm ET.









About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









MyMD is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF- and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune diseases, including those currently treated with non-selective TNF- blocking drugs, and aging and longevity. Supera-CBD is a drug platform based on a novel (patent pending) synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that targets numerous key receptors including CB2 and opioid receptors and inhibits monoamine oxidase. Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, that includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as a drug. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the timing of, and MyMDs ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMDs pharmaceutical candidates, the timing and results of MyMDs planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates, the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMDs ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMDs ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; MyMDs ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMDs proprietary rights; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on MyMDs results of operations, business plan and the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by MyMD on January 15, 2021, as amended. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005552/en/