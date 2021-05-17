Model N to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences





Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.















16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. PT or 12:45 p.m. ET.









16 Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. PT or 12:45 p.m. ET.



J.P Morgan 49 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. PT or 4:15 p.m. ET.









J.P Morgan 49 Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. PT or 4:15 p.m. ET.



Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:25 a.m. PT or 1:25 p.m. ET.













Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.modeln.com%2F.









About Model N









Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutionspurpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the worlds leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005248/en/