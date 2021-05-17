Travelers Institute to Host Webinar on the Future of Technology, Data and Analytics in Business





The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 19, titled The Data-Driven Enterprise: Transforming Business in the Digital Age. The event will examine how technology, data and analytics are transforming the way we live and work as they present new opportunities across the insurance industry and the broader business community.









The technology and tools may have evolved, but one thing has remained constant data has fueled Travelers insurance products and services for more than 165 years, said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. We are excited to discuss how organizations can harness data to create digital capabilities and experiences for their customers, business partners and employees.









The event, part of the Travelers Institutes %26ldquo%3BWednesdays+with+Woodward%26rdquo%3B+series, is being co-hosted by the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, Northeastern Universitys Khoury College of Computer Sciences and Georgia Techs College of Computing. It is free and open to the public, and it will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Anyone interested in registering can sign up here.









Woodward will host the discussion, which will feature:















Mojgan Lefebvre, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers.









Dr. Tom Davenport, Presidents Distinguished Professor, Information Technology and Management, Babson College; Co-Founder, International Institute for Analytics; Fellow, MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy; Senior Advisor, Deloitte Analytics; and author of The AI Advantage, among other works.













The use of technology for businesses and consumers alike has rapidly increased and has been dramatically amplified by the need for many to pivot during the pandemic, said Lefebvre. Looking ahead, the disruptions weve experienced from the ways we shop to the ways we work could be the beginning of a new paradigm, where technology will be the competitive differentiator for how all businesses and ecosystems operate.









Data and analytics have played a pivotal role in helping organizations of all sizes succeed despite ever-changing market dynamics, said Davenport. Tools like predictive modeling and AI are becoming more pervasive, easier to use and more powerful, and they will continue to have a measurable impact on everything from optimizing operations to enhancing product design.









To learn more about the Travelers Institute, or to register for this webinar or any other event, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.









About the Travelers Institute









The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.





