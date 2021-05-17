Travelers Institute to Host Webinar on the Future of Technology, Data and Analytics in Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Travelers Institute to Host Webinar on the Future of Technology, Data and Analytics in Business

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 19, titled The Data-Driven Enterprise: Transforming Business in the Digital Age. The event will examine how technology, data and analytics are transforming the way we live and work as they present new opportunities across the insurance industry and the broader business community.



The technology and tools may have evolved, but one thing has remained constant data has fueled Travelers insurance products and services for more than 165 years, said Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute and Executive Vice President of Public Policy at Travelers. We are excited to discuss how organizations can harness data to create digital capabilities and experiences for their customers, business partners and employees.



The event, part of the Travelers Institutes %26ldquo%3BWednesdays+with+Woodward%26rdquo%3B+series, is being co-hosted by the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, Northeastern Universitys Khoury College of Computer Sciences and Georgia Techs College of Computing. It is free and open to the public, and it will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Anyone interested in registering can sign up here.



Woodward will host the discussion, which will feature:





  • Mojgan Lefebvre, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers.





  • Dr. Tom Davenport, Presidents Distinguished Professor, Information Technology and Management, Babson College; Co-Founder, International Institute for Analytics; Fellow, MIT Initiative for the Digital Economy; Senior Advisor, Deloitte Analytics; and author of The AI Advantage, among other works.





The use of technology for businesses and consumers alike has rapidly increased and has been dramatically amplified by the need for many to pivot during the pandemic, said Lefebvre. Looking ahead, the disruptions weve experienced from the ways we shop to the ways we work could be the beginning of a new paradigm, where technology will be the competitive differentiator for how all businesses and ecosystems operate.



Data and analytics have played a pivotal role in helping organizations of all sizes succeed despite ever-changing market dynamics, said Davenport. Tools like predictive modeling and AI are becoming more pervasive, easier to use and more powerful, and they will continue to have a measurable impact on everything from optimizing operations to enhancing product design.



To learn more about the Travelers Institute, or to register for this webinar or any other event, please visit Travelers.com%2FTravelers-Institute.



About the Travelers Institute



The Travelers+Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc., engages in discussion and analysis of public policy topics of importance to the insurance marketplace and to the financial services industry more broadly. The Travelers Institute draws upon the industry expertise of Travelers senior management as well as the technical expertise of many of Travelers underwriters, risk managers and other experts to provide information, analysis and solutions to public policymakers and regulators. Travelers is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005569/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment