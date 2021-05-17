Logo
Meridian Improves Field-Testing in AgBio with its New Air-Dryable™ qPCR Mix for Crude Plant Samples

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

CINCINNATI, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of its new Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Plant Mix. This unique Mix is specifically designed to develop and manufacture multiplexed highly sensitive and economical molecular field-tests in agriculture biotechnology (AgBio).

Increasing global food demand due to the growth in the human population accelerated the need for better crop health monitoring and surveillance. The requirements for constant monitoring of transgenic DNA from genetically modified organisms (GMO), coupled with the need for more reactive crop disease management with fast pathogen detection, led to the adoption of molecular techniques such as qPCR in agricultural diagnostics. While extraction of DNA from the plant sample before qPCR analysis does allow for the removal of various plant metabolites inhibiting the analysis, it is also a laborious and expensive activity. Meridian has developed an innovative solution for direct qPCR workflows using crude plant lysates without nucleic acid purification.

Meridians Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Plant Mix uses a unique polymerase and buffer system, optimized explicitly for direct amplification from crude plant lysates removing the need for purification of DNA from the sample. In addition, with its uniquely high 4x concentration format, the Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Plant Mix facilitates the development of ambient temperature stable assays without the need for lyophilization making it ideal for manufacturing field-friendly, highly sensitive, and cost-effective molecular plant assays.

Lourdes Weltzien, PhD, Executive Vice President Life Science commented, Air-dryable master mixes create a paradigm shift for molecular assay manufacturers. Room-temperature stable assays can now be created with an optimized master mix that can be oven-dried on site. Manufacturers can save time, reduce cost, and control their entire manufacturing workflow, while delivering the same or better performance as compared to other assay-formats. With the ability to use our Air-Dryable Direct DNA qPCR Plant Mix with crude samples, the testing process is faster and more economical than ever before.

Meridian is committed to providing innovative solutions to diagnostic manufacturers that simplify and accelerate the development of superior assays. For more information about partnering with Meridian Bioscience, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/air-dryable-mixes or contact Morey Setareh, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing at [email protected].

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridians shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridians website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: [email protected]

