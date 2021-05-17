Logo
Yellow Expands Sales Verticals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Growth, Customer Responsiveness Drive Expansion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( YELL) Yellow is growing its industry-centric sales verticals with the creation of a new Oil, Gas and Energy vertical, and Melissa Pfitzer has joined the sales team as Vice President Strategic Accounts to lead new business growth. In addition, the Company has reorganized key verticals to align with sales strategy and strong customer service.

In addition to the new Oil, Gas and Energy vertical, the Manufacturing, Automotive and Aerospace vertical now includes Aerospace, with an expanded focus on customers in the aerospace industry. Yellows sales strategy also includes Retail, Consumer Goods and Ecommerce; Government and Defense; and Healthcare and Life Sciences and 3PL verticals.

Since we launched our verticals in February of 2020, weve seen significant growth among both new and existing customers, said Yellow Chief Commercial Officer, Jason Bergman. As a result, were adding more resources and responding to learnings over the past year to fine-tune our sales strategy. Yellow offers perfectly aligned solutions for the needs of oil, gas and energy customers particularly real-time tracking, reliable one- two- and three-day service to connect key markets and ship coast-to-coast, expedited and guaranteed services and knowledge in that industry.

Pfitzer joins Yellow with extensive expertise in the oil and gas industry and more than 20 years of transportation and sales experience.

I couldnt be more excited to join the Yellow team and lead growth and development of this brand-new vertical, said Pfitzer. With Yellows capabilities such as next-day service to and from Texas and Oklahoma, an expansive network that includes rig sites, guaranteed and expedited services and an outstanding lower claims ratio our freight solutions are unmatched when it comes to the unique and specific needs of oil, gas and energy companies.

Visit https://verticals.myyellow.com/ to learn more about Yellows supply chain solutions focused on five key verticals.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:
Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
[email protected]

Heather Nauert
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Tony Carreo
913-696-6108
[email protected]

