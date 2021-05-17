Amazon Music HD For All, Now at No Extra Cost

Logo
Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image



(NASDAQ: AMZN) ) Amazon Music today announced that going forward, its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, will be available to all eligible Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost, unlocking access to the highest-quality streaming audio for even more music fans. In 2019, Neil Young called the launch of HD audio for Amazon the biggest thing to happen in music since the introduction of digital audio and now, even more fans can stream music with all of the depth, vibrancy, and emotion from artists original recordings. Learn more about Amazon Music HD here.



When we first launched Amazon Music HD, our goal was to lead the industry by enabling music fans around the world to stream the best quality recording, the way artists intended their music to be heard, said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. Were thrilled now to make Amazon Music HD available to everyone at no extra cost. All music fans should have access to this quality of music, and now they do!



With Amazon Music HD, customers can stream more than 70 million lossless, High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality).



Customers can also stream more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz, which reveals even more nuances that were once flattened in files compressed for digital streaming. Amazon Music HD has added more than 5 million songs to its Ultra HD catalog since its 2019 launch, providing customers with the largest selection of music in Ultra HD. With Amazon Music HD, customers also have access to a rapidly-growing catalog of songs remixed in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. Listeners can stream these 3D mixes when listening on Amazons groundbreaking high-fidelity smart speaker, Echo Studio. Music in 360RA can also be streamed via Amazon Music HD on Sonys RA5000 and RA3000 speakers by using Alexa Cast.



New and existing subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan, at $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for Amazon customers, or the Family Plan, at $14.99/month, can now easily upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost. The Amazon Music HD tier was previously an additional $5/month for current subscribers to the Individual or Family Plan. For current subscribers to Amazon Music HD, there will be no extra charge for HD starting with their next billing cycle.



Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. Learn more here.



About Amazon Music



Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 70 million songs and the latest new releases. And with Amazon Music HD, customers have access to the highest-quality listening experience available, with more than 70 million songs available in High Definition (HD), more than 7 million songs in Ultra HD, and a growing catalog of 3D Audio. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music. All Amazon Music tiers now offer a wide selection of podcasts at no additional cost, and live streaming in partnership with Twitch. Engaging with music and culture has never been more natural, simple, and fun. For more information, visit amazonmusic.com or download the Amazon Music app.



About Amazon



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earths Most Customer-Centric Company, Earths Best Employer, and Earths Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com%2Fabout and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005546/en/

