HempFusion Wellness Inc. Announces 2021 AGM Voting Results





HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (HempFusion or the Company), a leading health and wellness consumer packaged goods Company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of holders (Shareholders) of common shares (Common Shares) the Company held Friday, May 14, 2021 in a virtual-only format (the Meeting).









All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Companys management information circular dated April 7, 2021 (the Circular) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees as follows:





















Votes in Favour











Votes Withheld











% of Votes Cast in





Favour (rounded)











Jason Mitchell











21,035,729











4,869,944











81.20%











Ian Dequeiroz











21,031,598











4,874,075











81.19%











G. Scott Greenburg











21,036,498











4,869,175











81.20%











Nick Grafton











20,969,966











4,935,707











80.95%











Merrick Andlinger











25,901,338











4,335











99.98%











David Doherty











25,577,442











328,231











98.73%











Gordon Fox











25,835,206











70,467











99.73%











Desmond Balakrishnan











20,710,133











5,195,540











79.94%













Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.









The total number of Common Shares represented by Shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 26,247,492 Common Shares, representing 22.37% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Detailed voting results are available under the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









ABOUT HEMPFUSION









HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusions diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusions wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusions CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.









