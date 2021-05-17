The Andersons to Present Virtually at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present virtually at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

President and CEO Pat Bowe and Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine will speak at the conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Andersons' presentation will be webcast live at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-f2m-theandersons. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

