Sinclair Names Courtney Youngblood Vice President and General Manager in Asheville, North Carolina





Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Courtney Youngblood has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager of WLOS (ABC) in Asheville, North Carolina. Ms. Youngblood will also oversee Sinclairs provision of services to WMYA (MyNet affiliate). The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.









Courtney started her career with Sinclair more than 20 years ago, steadily climbing from account exec to now leading the stations in Asheville, said Weisbord. We believe that her long history in television sales and 16 years in the Asheville market make her a natural fit to head our stations here.









Having worked alongside the very talented and dedicated professionals at WLOS/WMYA for over sixteen years, I am thrilled to continue my career with Sinclair in this expanded leadership capacity, said Ms. Youngblood. WLOS, The Western North Carolina News Leader, has a well-deserved reputation for excellence here in the mountains. I look forward to working with this remarkable team and building upon a long tradition of commitment to our viewers, clients, and community partners in the years ahead.









Ms. Youngblood currently serves as the Director of Sales for WLOS and WMYA. She first joined Sinclair 21 years ago, as an Account Executive in Nashville, TN. In 2005, she moved to Asheville and worked as the National Sales Manager, was promoted to Local Sales Manager in 2009, and most recently, served as Director of Sales since 2017. Ms. Youngblood holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Henry Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia.









Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.





