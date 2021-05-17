Logo
TriNet Names Veteran Technology Sales Executive Jonathan LeCompte as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., May 17, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Jonathan LeCompte is the company's new Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately.

Jonathan LeCompte, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, TriNet

LeCompte joins TriNet from Verizon Communications, where he served more than 27 years working in executive sales roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and President of the West Area for Verizon, leading 5,000 employees. Prior to that role, and as President of the Pacific Market, LeCompte had P&L responsibility for a $14 billion organization that saw consistent growth in both market share and service revenue.

Reporting directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and Chief Executive Officer, LeCompte is a key addition to TriNet's executive team, leading TriNet's sales function.

"Jonathan has an incredible track record of innovative thinking, strong sales expertise and a proven leadership style that has resulted in significant revenue and customer growth," said TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Burton M. Goldfield.

He added, "Jonathan is a seasoned leader who has earned a reputation for putting his people first. I am thrilled to welcome him to the TriNet team and excited to see how his contributions positively impact our customers, colleagues and company."

"Small and medium-size businesses play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy and are a key driver of innovation," said LeCompte. "I am excited to join a world-class company that provides comprehensive HR solutions that help these entrepreneurs grow their business. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to TriNet's success."

LeCompte will be based in TriNet's headquarters in Dublin, California. He is a native of the Pacific Northwest and earned a bachelor's degree from Seattle University.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters mostgrowing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-names-veteran-technology-sales-executive-jonathan-lecompte-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-sales-officer-301292362.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

