Midwest Holding Inc. co-CEOs to speak at Piper Sandler's Virtual Midwest Insurance Tour

Midwest Holding Inc. ("Midwest") (NASDAQ: MDWT), a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform, is pleased to announce that Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Mike Minnich and Michael Salem, have been selected as speakers for Piper Sandler's Virtual Midwest Life Insurance Tour on Thursday, May 20th.

The discussion will begin at 9:30 am Central Time led by Senior Research Analyst, John Barnidge. A variety of topics will be covered including Midwest Holdings results, senior managements vision and a macro-outlook for insurance services platforms.

Please reach out to John Barnidge or a member of the Piper Sandler team if you are interested in attending.

About Midwest Holding Inc.

Midwest Holding Inc. is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled, services-oriented annuity platform. Midwest designs and develops in-demand annuity products that are distributed through independent distribution channels, to a large and growing demographic of U.S. retirees. Midwest originates, manages and transfers these annuities through reinsurance arrangements to asset managers and other third-party investors, who are actively seeking these financially attractive products. Midwest also provides the operational and regulatory infrastructure and expertise to enable asset managers and third-party investors to form, capitalize and manage their own reinsurance capital vehicles.

