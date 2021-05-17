Consolidated Communications Connecting More New Hampshire Towns to Critical Broadband Services





Residents in the New Hampshire towns of Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough recently voted to approve the construction of high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Internet networks by Consolidated+Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S.









These towns join a growing list of municipalities across New Hampshire and Northern New England that recently selected Consolidated Communications to construct or enhance their fiber broadband network, including Charlestown, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Goshen, Langdon, Marlborough, Troy and Unity, N.H., and Eastbrook and Stonington, Maine. The town of Temple, N.H., is scheduled to vote on the construction of their proposed Internet network by Consolidated in June.









"This partnership with Consolidated is life-changing for the town of Greenfield and its residents and businesses, said Tom Bascom, broadband committee chair. Unlike other towns, there has never been any broadband available in Greenfield, so we are exceptionally eager to see the fiber going up on the poles. Downtown or in the woods, everyone will have broadband available. Universal access to reliable fiber Internet will open up new opportunities and simplify working and learning from home and accessing telehealth and other important services for everyone in town. We cant wait to get started.









Consolidateds new broadband networks will deliver faster, highly reliable fiber Internet connectivity, including symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gig, to more than 9,600 homes and businesses. The fiber networks will also provide dependable connections supporting video conferencing for remote workers and learners; allowing the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content; enabling easy use of smart-home devices and streaming and gaming without interruption. In addition, fiber network connectivity creates numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities.









We know Internet access is critical for individuals, families and businesses, and we are diligent in our pursuit to connect more people to the fastest, most reliable broadband services by working with rural towns in the state, and across the region, said Rob Koester, senior vice president, consumer product management at Consolidated Communications.









Public-private fiber network partnerships ensure rural towns have the broadband access their residents and businesses need to work, learn and live; utilize public funding solutions; and are integral to the companys work with public entities to deliver enhanced and increased broadband service.









In addition to its public-private partnerships, last December, Consolidated+announced plans to upgrade more than 70% of its passings to symmetrical, Gig speeds over a five-year period. The company is making significant progress on this accelerated fiber build plan, including its work to upgrade 300,000 locations in 2021.









The availability of gigabit speeds will be transformational for people and communities across the country and in Northern New England.









About Consolidated Communications









Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 47,400 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.





