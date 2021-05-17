Logo
New Cummins C1000N6B and C1300N6 NFPA 110 Type 10 capable natural gas generator sets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHOREVIEW, Minn., May 17, 2021

SHOREVIEW, Minn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is proud to announce the launch of the C1000N6B and C1300N6 NFPA 110 Type 10 capable natural gas generator sets for peaking and standby power applications.

Cummins Inc

"We are excited to offer our customers a natural gas-powered generator set designed with all the critical requirements of the standby market."

Designed for ease of commissioning and installation, the QSK60G gas generator series meets NFPA 110, 10-second start with UL2200 and CSA22.2 listings. This generator set is delivered with a skid-mounted radiator, Cummins PowerCommand 3.3 controller and circuit breaker options. Weather-protective enclosures composed of galvanneal or aluminum provide peace of mind against the elements and a high level of sound-attenuation.

"We are excited to offer our customers a natural gas-powered generator set designed with all the critical requirements of the standby market," said Vipul Tandon, President of Cummins Power Generation North America. "It's based on the Cummins-proven QSK60G platform and rooted in our core Integrated Solution design that our customers have come to depend on."

The Cummins QSK60G engine is a proven prime mover, bringing established reliability and impressive performance, including 100% block load acceptance to meet the most critical standby applications. The QSK60G holds a factory EPA certificate for emergency and non-emergency applications.

Learn how the C1000N6B and C1300N6 NFPA 110 Type 10 capable natural gas generator sets can support power generation requirements by reaching out to any of Cummins' 8000 distributors/dealer locations globally. Find a local distributor/dealer at cummins.com/locations.

About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

Contact:

Dasia Gilbert
Cummins Inc.
812-447-7575
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cummins-c1000n6b-and-c1300n6-nfpa-110-type-10-capable-natural-gas-generator-sets-301292194.html

SOURCE Cummins Inc.

